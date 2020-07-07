Labella orders release of P1M aid to barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has ordered the release of the city’s P1 million cash aid to the 80 barangays.

In a late-night announcement on Monday, July 6, Labella said that City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. has already been tasked to facilitate the release of the financial aid that the barangays can use for the distribution of more relief goods to its residents.

“I have directed City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. to see to the immediate release of financial assistance to Cebu City’s 80 barangays. They will each receive P1 million to be used in providing additional aid like rice and food packs to their respective communities,” Labella said.

This will already be the second time that the city provided cash aid to the barangays since it was placed under enhanced community quarantine on March 28 following the spike of cases of the coronavirus disease here. During the first release, the city government gave out assistance ranging from P1 million to P3 million that was determined based on the barangay’s population.

A uniform amount of P1 million will be distributed this time that will be taken from the annual allocation for the aid to barangays.

The allocation, according to the city’s Public Information Office, will be released starting this week as soon as all documentary requirements are complied with in accordance with audit rules.

“These are hard times for many of us but rest assured that my team and I are finding ways to help you in whatever way we can. I appeal again for the cooperation, particularly in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Please stay home to keep yourself and your loved ones safe,” Labella said.

Earlier, barangays like Labangon, Luz, and Mambaling that were placed under lockdown appealed for help from City Hall to especially address to essential needs of the affected families. / dcb