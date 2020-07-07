PDEA-7 director says coordination with barangay will help deter illegal drug traders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Constant coordination with barangay (village) officials will be key to deterring illegal drug traders.

This was what Levi Ortiz, the director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), had to say after P1 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from three suspects in two separate buy-bust operations on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Read: PDEA-7 busts yields P1 million worth of suspected shabu

According to Ortiz, the operation was a success because of the coordination between the respective barangays, PDEA-7, and the police.

“Nadakpan sila because of the good coordination among the PDEA, PNP and the barangays na nag monitor sa mga drug personalities,” said Ortiz.

(They were arrested because of the good coordination among the PDEA, PNP and barangays in monitoring these drug personalities.)

Ortiz said that it has always been challenging, even before there was a pandemic and before the implementation of strict quarantine protocols, to catch individuals who are involve in the illegal drug trade.

But information from citizens and active participation of the barangays officials helped change that.

“Mao lang gyud ni ang solusyon sa karon. Kinahanglan naay active participation sa barangay,” said Ortiz.

(This is the only solution for now. There must be active participation from the barangays.)

Ortiz added that there were several baranagys who they have been coordinating with in the campaign against illegal drugs.

He hopes that all baranagys would also do the same to help the PDEA-7 and the police curb the illegal drug trade in the city. /bmjo