Number of COVID cases in Coast Guard CV now at 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas, whose headquarters is in Cebu City, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), officials confirmed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Erick Salcedo, PCG-7 spokesperson, said the test results of the 13 personnel who are all from the regional headquarters, came in on Monday evening, July 6, 2020.

Salcedo said they conducted a mass testing in the Cebu City headquarters after 18 other personnel from different stations and substations in Cebu have earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the first 18 cases, Salcedo said, were from the Coast Guard station in Mandaue City.

“Marami nang nagkaroon ng COVID sa tropa kay naging alarming na kaya nagrequest na kami na magkaroon ng mass testing sa regional headquarters. Apparently, 13 po yung nag-positive,” Salcedo told CDN Digital via phone.

(It has become alarming that several of our personnel have already contracted COVID-19 so we requested for a mass testing in our regional headquarters. Apparently, 13 of our men tested positive.)

The PCG-7 personnel in Cebu City are now under quarantine in the Cebu City-run NOAH Complex at South Road Properties (SRP).

To date, a total of 31 Coast Guard personnel in the region have been infected by the virus, while two have already recovered.

Salcedo said they suspect their personnel contracted the infection while performing their duties.

“Nade-deploy po sila as augmentation sa seaports, especially kapag dumating yung mga OFWs. Sa airport, nade-deploy din po kami pati sa checkpoints,” Salcedo explained.

(Coast Guard personnel are deployed as augmentation forces in seaports, especially during the arrival of repatriated OFWs. We are also deployed in the airport and checkpoints.)

Salcedo, however, assured that the COVID-19 infection among PCG personnel will not affect the performance and delivery of services. /bmjo