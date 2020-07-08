‘Praying cop’ photo gets snappy salute from netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A photo of a cop praying outside a church here has received a lot of praise from netizens.

A parish volunteer from the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish in Barangay San Nicolas Proper on Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020, took the now viral photo that was shared on the official Facebook page of the church.

“A police officer spent some moment of prayer before his duty as a front-liner during this time of crisis. Our snappiest salute to you sir!” said the caption on the post. The identity of the policeman, however, remains unknown.

As of Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, the post has been shared 586 times.

The photo is a fitting message for these trying times when the city is in the middle of a tough battle against an invisible enemy, the coronavirus disease 2019.

And it may be because of this message that netizens are inspired with the photo.

“Kung sino ka man, I salute sa you sir. Patnubayan nawa ka nang ating Amang Dios,” netizen Elvie Tsekiri commented.

(Whoever you are, I salute you sir. May our Lord God guide you.)

Sol L. Ferrolino also commented, “The world would be so peaceful if all our authorities spent the time to call God. Thank you sir for your faith.”

“Mao ni saktong pulis, naay kahadlok sa Ginoo,” Brod Macoy said.

(This is a true policeman, one who fears the Lord.) /bmjo