Carmen, Bohol cops still in quarantine pending swab test of late station chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officers of the Carmen Police Station in Bohol province remain under isolation as they continue to await the results of the swab test taken from their station chief, who died from a severe asthma attack last July 4, 2020.

Police Colonel Joselito Clarito, Bohol Police Provincial Office director, said they needed to ascertain first whether or not the station chief’s death was somehow caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

With the station is under full quarantine, 40 persons are currently isolated there including eight detainees and 32 policemen.

“Hanggat hindi lumalabas ang resulta, kaialngan tayo makasiguro. Siguraduhin natin yung safety ng community at safety ng mga police natin,” Clarito said in a virtual conference on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

(Until the result comes out, we have to be sure. We should prioritize the safety of the community and safety of out policemen.)

Clarito added that from his last communication with the Municipal Health Office in the town, the swab test results may take up to 14 days or until July 18.

Swab samples taken from the late station chief were sent to Cebu City for the COVID-19 test using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine.

Despite the full quarantine in the station, Clarito said law enforcement operations are still in place in the town as augmentation forces from other police units in the province have already been deployed. /bmjo