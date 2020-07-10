Danao City records 4 more COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Danao City recorded four more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, July 10, its local government announced.

Danao City government, in a post on Facebook said their City Health Services Office (CHSO) had been verifying the details sent to them by the regional health office on the four new coronavirus patients.

“Ang mga confirmed cases nga natala sa Regional Linelist of Positive Results i-verify pa sa atong City Health Services Office (CHSO), pinaagi sa contact tracing, aron masuta ang pagka-accurate sa datus,” local officials stated.

(The new confirmed cases recorded by the Regional Linelist of Positive Results is being verified by our CHSO through contact tracing to determine the accuracy of the data.)

On Friday, local officials of Danao City, a third-class component city of Cebu province and located 47 kilometers north of Cebu City, also announced that the City Treasurer’s Office would be temporarily closed.

This after several of its workers were suspected to be primary and secondary contacts of one of the city’s previously confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“Temporaryong isirado ug isuspenso ang serbisyo sa Danao City Treasury Office karong hapona (Hulyo 10, 2020) aron ipahigayon ang quarantine sa mga kawani nga posibleng primary ug secondary contact sa usa sa mga nagpositibo sa COVID19. Ang pagdisinfect siguraduon sab,” they said.

(Danao City Treasury Office will be temporarily closed and suspend its operations this Friday afternoon, July 10, as several of its workers undergo quarantine as they could be possible primary and secondary contacts of an individual who earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Disinfection will also take place.) /dbs