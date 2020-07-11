Online seller, friends in Cebu give their lasagna an added surprise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The online world has been a platform for not just entertainment and information but has also become the avenue for businesses.

And since the whole pandemic came to play, and because of businesses closing and putting operations on hold, online selling has been one of the go-to sources for income.

Which made this tourism student in Cebu thought of a gimmick that would make their product stand out.

Lorenzo Isip, 21, together with his friends, John Anthony Odever, 21, and Jay Cavales, 31, who are collectively called “SugBro’s” serves lasagna goodness to Cebuanos.

But instead of putting up their company’s stickers on every container, they opted to go with a much more personalized and eye-catching photo.

In each purchased lasagna, a photo of Isip during his stint in the Ginoong Pilipinas-Misters of World 2019 is attached to every container.

“We thought about the gimmick of adding a personal note for every delivery to at least make our brand stand above the rest. We want to come up with a unique idea for the SugBro Lasagna brand to be remembered,” said Isip.

For each tub, they are selling it for P199.

Since they started their business just last week, they have been receiving overwhelming reactions about their gimmick— so far so good.

“Their reactions are very encouraging. They are very curious to order because of the gimmick. It is what caught their attention. And with regard to the food, all our customers are very satisfied with the taste, quality, and service,” he said.

Well, this small local business here in Cebu is making waves not just because of its good food but with the extra treat that will surprise each customer. /dbs