The government’s “green lane” program has registered 176 projects worth a total of P4.54 trillion, according to the Board of Investments (BOI).

BOI: ‘Green lane’ investments soar to P4.54T across key sectors

As of Dec. 26, the updated list includes projects in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, food security, and manufacturing, said the BOI, lead investment promotion agency of the Department of Trade and Industry.

Bobby Fondevilla, executive director of the BOI Investments Assistance Center, said the program was a “success,” adding that this highlighted the country’s rising profile as a hub for strategic and sustainable investments.

“By fast-tracking approvals through [Executive Order No. 18], we’ve aligned these investments with our national priorities, including renewable energy development, job creation and economic resilience,” Fondevilla said in a statement.

Launched back in February 2023, the green lane program was created to expedite, streamline and automate the government’s approval and registration processes for investments deemed as priority or strategic.

Mostly RE projects

According to BOI records, renewable energy (RE) dominates the portfolio with 141 projects worth P4.13 trillion.

Meanwhile, eight projects worth P352.13 billion are listed under digital infrastructure, 23 worth P14.37 billion are in food security and four worth P36.91 billion are in manufacturing.

In terms of equity contributions, the BOI said that Denmark leads with the largest foreign investment at P416.41 billion.

It is followed by the Netherlands with P336.93 billion, Switzerland with P310.74 billion and Singapore with P230.38 billion.

One of the big-ticket projects in the program include the P200-billion solar power project of Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. and SP New Energy Corp. subsidiary Terra Solar Philippines Inc.

A vegetable farm in Bulacan and a Laguna dairy farm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. with investments worth P3.4 billion are also included in the program.

The latest additions to the list this month include the P12.72-billion Laguna Wind Project in Calabarzon region and the P694-billion three offshore wind power projects of Buhawind Energy Philippines, a joint venture between PetroGreen Energy Corp. and Denmark’s Copenhagen Energy.

