In Lapu-Lapu City, 23 COVID recoveries released from isolation

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 12,2020 - 08:44 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan on Saturday welcomed 23 individuals who were already released from isolation.

The 23, which included three girls, were the newest addition to the city’s COVID-19 recoveries.

“Bag-ong paglaum ang misugat sa atong 23 ka bag-ong COVID HEROES nga subli nang nakalingkawas gikan sa makalilisang nga sakit nga mao ang COVID-19,” Chan announced on his Facebook page late night on Saturday, July 11.

(We welcome with hope our 23 COVID heroes who have recovered from the life-threatening COVID-19.)

Just like any hero deserving of a warm welcome, Chan gave the recoveries a salute. He was joined by personnel of the City Health Office and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

“Mapasigarbuhon usab ang kaisog nga gipakita sa tulo ka mga batang COVID HEROES nga miatubang sa hagit ug milampos gayud sa ilang byahe paingon sa pagkaayo,” Chan said.

(I am also honored by the bravery that was displayed by three of our young COVID heroes who answered the challenge to complete the process of their recovery.)

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of Junard Ahong Chan.