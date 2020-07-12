Sogod mayor warns residents of possible community transmission

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government unit (LGU) of Sogod town northern Cebu has warned their constituents that community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may have already begun in the town following the report of another case there.

In the town’s COVID-19 case updates on Sunday, July 12, 2020, Sogod Mayor Richard Streegan said that one new case of the viral disease had been added to the town’s tally.

The new patient is a 75-year-old man from Barangay Ibabao, Sogod, who is currently admitted to a private hospital.

Mayor Streegan had reminded his constituents to stay home if they do not have important matters to do outside their residences as “it is the only way to stop the transmission of the virus.”

“Kining pagsaka sa atong kaso sa COVID-19, posibleng nagtimaan na kini nga aduna kita’y local transmission dinhi sa atong lungsod,” Streegan said.

(It is possible that the increase in the COVID-19 cases is a sign that there can be local transmission here in our town.)

“Ang bugtong solusyon aron mahunong ang maong transmission mao lang gyud ang pagpuyo sa balay. Usbon ko, kung dili importante ang pag gawas, magpuyo lang gayud kita sa tagsa-tagsa nato ka panimalay,” the mayor added.

(The only solution to stop this transmission of the virus is to stay home. I repeat, if you do not have important matters to do then just stay in our respective homes.)

As of July 12, six of the nine confirmed cases in Sogod remain active while three have recovered from the viral disease. Of the active cases, one is under home quarantine, three are housed in the town’s isolation unit and two are confined to different hospitals./dbs