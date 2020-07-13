2 senior citizens added to Liloan town’s COVID-19 fatality list

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -Two senior citizens were the latest addition to the coronavirus disease fatalities in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

One was a 64-year-old female housekeeper from Purok Kamunggay in Barangay Jubay while the second fatality was a 72-year-old man from Putok Camote in Barangay Catarman, who manifested symptoms of the infection three days after he visited his fish vendor daughter in Sitio Dapdap also in Catarman.

Both also had diabetes and hypertension, said the town’s advisory that was released late night on Sunday, July 12.

“Following the DOH Guidelines for Covid-19 related death, they were both laid to rest today (Sunday),” said the town’s advisory.

With the recent addition, Liloan town now has a total of 10 COVID-19 fatalities. It also has 79 active cases of the infection, five more were added on Sunday, and 33 recoveries.

“Some of the cases today will show that they have acquired the virus after they have left their homes to do non-essential activities. With this, everyone is reminded not to leave their homes except for work or essential activities,” the advisory reads.

Patient No. 117 is a 48-year-old hardware store caretaker who was exposed to a brother who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19. He was made to undergo swab testing on July 7 after he visited a hospital for a medical checkup.

The patient has been experiencing headaches, abdominal pains, and vomiting.

Patient No. 118, a 53-year-old school supplies store caretaker, was also exposed to a brother who lives in Mandaue City and who has COVID-19.

A known hypertensive, Patient No. 119 was also exposed to another COVID-positive individual. The 75-year-old from Purok Santol in Barangay Poblacion is now asymptomatic and is undergoing home isolation.

Patient No. 120, a 54-year-old resident of Purok Mangga in Barangay Tayud, may have gotten her infection following exposure to her husband’s friend, who visited their home on June 30.

She started to experience symptoms of the infection on July 3 and decide to subject herself to swab testing on the same day. Her test result released on July 11 showed that she was COVID-positive.

A 43-year-old Network Engineer from Purok Dabong in Barangay Yati is Liloan town’s patient No. 121. He visited Cebu City on June 14, the Capulay Market on July 6, and a bike shop in Barangay Yati on July 7.

The patient started to experience low fever, body aches, headaches, and chills last July 8 and was swabbed two days later.

“The Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center is doing the contact tracing of all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to the confirmed cases. Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to all confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas or places of residence should be sanitized,” said the town’s advisory.