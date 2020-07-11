Liloan market closed for disinfection after meat vendor tested positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Liloan town announced, Friday night, the suspension of the operation of its public market in Barangay Tayud after a meat vendor tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that the Capulay Market will be disinfected and decontaminated while contact tracing will also be made to identify the close contacts of the meat vendor.

“Per the recommendation of the Municipal Health Office and the Philippine National Police, the Market will be CLOSED and its operations TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED for purposes of decontamination, disinfection, and while contact tracing is conducted in coordination with the Barangay,” the town’s advisory reads.

“Hence, we request the public’s patience, understanding, and cooperation,” it added.