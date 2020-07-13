Siquijor remains COVID-free as Region 7 count breaches 12k mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The island-province of Siquijor remains free from any documented cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as the total number of patients afflicted with the disease in Central Visayas has already gone beyond 12,000.

Latest COVID-19 case bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), on late Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, showed that they logged an additional 236 cases. This development resulted in the region to breach the 12,000-mark as the total documented cases reached 12, 114.

234 out of the 236 new cases reported on Sunday came from Cebu island. Eighty are from the capital Cebu City; 32 from Mandaue City; 59 from Lapu-Lapu City; and 63 from Cebu province.

Negros Oriental is the only province outside Cebu that recorded new coronavirus patients with two.

COVID-19 mortalities in the region also steadily rose and now stands at 543. DOH- 7 logged seven new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, and four of them came from Mandaue City.

The number of recoveries in Central Visayas, on the other hand, has also breached the 5,000-mark when health officials tallied 75 more recovered patients, bringing the total number to 5,025.

Majority of the new recoveries still came from Cebu City, while 19 others are from Cebu province. The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu each have two newly recovered patients.

Except for Cebu City, most parts in Central Visayas are now under the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ). /bmjo