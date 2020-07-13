Angkas’ design for back-riding approved by COVID task force

MANILA, Philippines — National Task Force COVID-19 chairman and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said the proposed “backpack” design by motorcycle taxi firm Angkas for back-riding has been approved “effective immediately.”

“Effective immediately, the above barriers between motorcycle driver and passengers are hereby approved,” Lorenzana told reporters in a message.

The proposed “backpack” design, which allows passengers behind motorcycle drivers, has dividers and handles between the riders and passengers to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

The back-riding, or pillion riding, however, will only strictly cover married, common-law couples and live-in partners, Lorenzana said.

Back-riding on motorcycles with strict health protocols among couples and partners was initially allowed since July 10. / EDV