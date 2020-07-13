Angkas’ design for back-riding approved by COVID task force
MANILA, Philippines — National Task Force COVID-19 chairman and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said the proposed “backpack” design by motorcycle taxi firm Angkas for back-riding has been approved “effective immediately.”
“Effective immediately, the above barriers between motorcycle driver and passengers are hereby approved,” Lorenzana told reporters in a message.
The proposed “backpack” design, which allows passengers behind motorcycle drivers, has dividers and handles between the riders and passengers to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.
The back-riding, or pillion riding, however, will only strictly cover married, common-law couples and live-in partners, Lorenzana said.
Back-riding on motorcycles with strict health protocols among couples and partners was initially allowed since July 10. / EDV
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.