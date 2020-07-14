DTI: Restaurants’ dine-in capacity to further expand, LGUs encouraged to move curfew time

MANILA, Philippines — The dine-in capacity of restaurants will further expand starting July 21, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced Tuesday as it appealed to local government units (LGUs) to adjust its curfew to help the establishments adjust dining hours and increase sales.

In a televised briefing, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the dine-in capacity of restaurants in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) will increase from 30 percent to 50 percent starting July 21.

For modified GCQ areas, Lopez said dine-in capacity of restaurants will increase from the current 50 percent to 75 percent.

“From 30 percent to 50 percent sa GCQ areas. Ganun din po sa modified GCQ, from 50 percent naman po sila to 75 percent,” he said.

Lopez noted that the existing health protocols like physical distancing and ensure a good ventilation must be continuously observed.

Further, Lopez advised LGUs to start their curfew at midnight so that restaurants have more time to accommodate customers.

The operation of restaurants’ dine-in services is allowed until 9 p.m since quarantine curfew hours were adjusted to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Sana magawa po yun dahil makakadagdag po sa kita ng mga workers yun,” Lopez said.

(We hope this will be implemented because it will add to the income of workers.)

“Kasi it will add more turnover doon sa dinner. Ang dinner po will account to 40, 50 percent of the revenue sa isang araw. Kung mapuputol po nang maaga, bawas kita po sa ating mga manggagawa at micro SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises],” he explained.

(This will add more turnover to their dinner sales. Dinner accounts to 40, 50 percent of their revenue in a day. If they close early, the income of workers and micro SMEs will be lessened.) / JPV