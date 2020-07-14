Public, private sector donations pour in for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Donations both coming from the public and private sectors in the country continue to pour as Cebu City remains under the strictest form of community quarantine.

The latest batch of donations came from the family of Senator Win Gatchalian that owns and operates one of the country’s largest hotel chains.

Gatchalian personally turned over their donation to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella in a brief program that was held at Plaza Sugbo on Tuesday, July 14.

These consisted of at least 600 sacks of rice; 100,000 surgical masks; and thousands of assorted canned goods and noodles.

On Monday, the city government also received P1 million worth of financial assistance from the House of Representatives and other items including 2,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), 200 pieces of non–contact infrared forehead thermometer, 10 units of Lenovo laptop, and 200 boxes of AD-C Plus vitamins.

A privately-owned courier also gave Cebu City 200,000 surgical masks and 10,000 pieces of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved rapid antibody test kits.

Labella, in response, said the city government is grateful for the help extended by the different sectors of the society.

He said in an interview on Tuesday that all of the donated items will be properly accounted for.

The mayor said he has tasked the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to identify its beneficiaries.

Cebu City will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until this Wednesday, July 15. A possible change in its status will also be known by then. / dcb