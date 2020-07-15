Central Visayas logs 139 new cases from Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tally of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas is now at 12,482 after the Department of Health reported 139 new infections on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020.

All the new cases are from Cebu island. Cebu City remains to have the highest number of new cases logged, followed by Cebu province with 39 new cases, Lapu-Lapu City with 19, and Mandaue City with 12 new infections.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, DOH-7 logged 69 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City raising its total tally to 7,589. Cebu City, which is the only area in the country under enhanced community quarantine, has 3,142 active cases of COVID-19.

Of the active cases in Cebu City, 1,309 are confined in hospitals while 1,833 are under isolation.

To date, the city has already reported 4,059 recoveries, 240 of which were added on Tuesday.

DOH-7 also logged 24 additional deaths for the city, bringing its total COVID-19 related fatalities to 388. However, the health department clarified that the additional deaths did not occur in one day but on different days spread throughout the last week.

“The additional deaths in the report [are] not due to an overnight spike in deaths but due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts. Not all of those dates occurred today but occurred more than a week ago,” DOH-7 noted.

In Cebu province, the total COVID-19 tally stands at 2,160 with 524 total recoveries and 114 deaths. DOH-7’s data says 33 of the recoveries and three of the total deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Talisay City, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the component local government units of Cebu province, also reported on Tuesday 20 additional infections and 17 recoveries.

Mandaue City, for its part, has reported its total COVID-19 cases at 1,311 as of Tuesday evening.

The 11 of the 12 new cases in the city are from barangays Subangdaku – 1; Jagobiao -1; Cambaro – 1; Paknaan – 2; Maguikay – 2; Looc – 1; Cabancalan – 2; and Opao – 1. The barangay of residence of the 12th case was not specified.

The city has 781 active cases, 492 recoveries, and 38 COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City, with 19 new cases, already has 1,291 total infections, according to the DOH-7.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan earlier expressed concern that the rising COVID-19 cases in the city are now overwhelming its healthcare system.

The city government is now constructing an extension of the city hospital’s Outpatient Department (OPD) to cater to non-COVID cases to prevent cross-infection. / dcb