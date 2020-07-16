Talisay, Consolacion, Minglanilla still under GCQ until July 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the rest of Cebu Province continue to be under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status, the city of Talisay and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion remain to be under GCQ until July 31, 2020.

The three local government units (LGUs) have the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the 44 towns and six component cities of Cebu Province.

During a televised meeting of the national Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Wednesday evening, July 15, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced the quarantine control status of the various areas in the country pursuant to the task force’s decision.

Cebu Province, which was under MGCQ since last July 1, remains to be under the said status sans its three component LGUs with the highest number of cases.

As of the July 15 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Talisay City has a total of 590 confirmed cases, while Minglanilla has 274, and Consolacion has 258 cases.

Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas, in a Facebook post following the announcement of the quarantine statuses, reminded the public to continue to follow the quarantine protocols of the implemented by the authorities.

“While we are at a GCQ together with other areas such as Mandaue, Lapu2x, Minglanilla, Consolacion, and NCR among others, please be reminded that even though we will be in a GCQ, strict quarantine measures will still be implemented by the PNP together with the AFP,” Gullas said.

Meanwhile, the quarantine control status of the provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental, also continue to be under mild-risk MGCQ.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, earlier on Wednesday, signed Executive Order no. 38 extending the province MGCQ period until July 31.

Siquijor, the only province in Central Visayas to remain COVID-19-free to date, is classified as a low-risk MGCQ zone. /bmjo