IN PHOTOS: Police, BJMP, and AFP patrol interior barangays of Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) conducted a joint patrol in the interior barangays (villages) of Talisay City on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Talisay City Police Station revealed the patrol resulted to the apprehension of 11 individuals who failed to comply with the quarantine protocols.

The violators underwent a “ricorida,” or a seminar on the health protocols of the quarantine to remind them of the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The Talisay City Police also reminded the public to take note of their market schedules to avoid apprehensions.

“The PNP, AFP and BJMP warns that all violators will be arrested and charged. We need to enforce compliance of the health standards to stop the spread of the virus. We are all in this together!” said the Talisay City Police.

Here are photos of the joint foot patrol conducted by the three law enforcement forces taken by the Talisay City Police: