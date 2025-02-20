Rains expected in parts of PH due to Amihan, 2 weather systems

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas in the country are forecast to experience rains caused by three weather systems, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line are forecast in the Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Caraga, Laguna, Rizal, and Quezon.

The shear line is expected to bring heavy to intense rains across Northern Samar and Eastern Samar, and moderate to heavy over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will prevail across Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will experience isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon, while the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA forecast strong winds and rough seas to prevail across the northern and eastern sections of Luzon.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the rest of the archipelago.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

