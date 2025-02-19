Rama loses appeal: Ombudsman affirms dismissal for nepotism

CEBU CITY, Philippines –- The Office of the Ombudsman has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, sustaining its September 9, 2024 ruling that found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

With the denial of his appeal, Rama remains permanently disqualified from holding any government position. He also faces the penalties of dismissal from service, cancellation of eligibility, and forfeiture of retirement benefits, except accrued leave credits.

In its ruling dated January 15, 2025, the Ombudsman rejected Rama’s arguments, emphasizing that his appointment of his wife’s two brothers as casual employees in City Hall was a clear violation of Civil Service rules.

READ:

Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama banned from public office

Ombuds finds probable cause in nepotism case vs. Rama

Comelec vows to resolve pending DQ cases before May polls

Rama’s defense rejected

Rama had argued that he acted in good faith and had no intent to commit an offense, asserting that he merely affixed his signature on appointment documents as a ministerial duty.

He claimed the appointments had already been vetted by the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), the Accounting Office, and the Budget Management Office before reaching his desk.

He further stated that he had a large extended family and that it was unreasonable to expect him to be aware of every relative to avoid nepotism.

Additionally, he pointed out that his in-laws, Elmer and Gomer Mandanat, had been reappointed under different administrations, negating the claim that he deliberately appointed them.

However, the Ombudsman remained firm, ruling that Rama’s defense failed to absolve him of liability.

CDN Digital reached out to Rama and his legal counsels for comment, but they have yet to respond as of this writing.

Final ruling on nepotism and grave misconduct

The Ombudsman’s decision reiterated that Elmer and Gomer Mandanat are Rama’s brothers-in-law and are within the third civil degree of affinity, making their appointments a direct violation of nepotism rules.

The office emphasized that their positions were not among those exempted from the prohibition on nepotism.

The ruling also clarified that Gomer’s subsequent appointment as an Administrative Aide III under the Sangguniang Panlungsod from November 2, 2022, to December 31, 2022, did not invalidate the nepotistic nature of his earlier appointments on January 1, 2022, and July 1, 2022.

Similarly, Elmer’s appointment from January 1 to June 30, 2022, remained an accomplished act of nepotism despite his later designation as Private Secretary II—a confidential position exempted from nepotism rules.

“The subject nepotistic appointments pertained to the performance of respondent-movant’s functions as Mayor. Being a patent and willful violation of the law, it constitutes a clear transgression of the norms and standards expected of him as a government official,” the ruling stated.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP