Duterte to deliver 5th SONA in Batasan, says Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to deliver his fifth State of the Nation (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa before a limited number of lawmakers, according to Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“I just received word today that the President has decided to deliver his SONA in the Batasang Pambansa sa House of Representatives on July 27,” Sotto told reporters in a virtual interview on Thursday.

Sotto added that the number of physical attendees will be limited to a maximum of 50 people, who will all be subjected to COVID-19 rapid testing.

Twenty-five seats will be reserved for the executive department, 13 for the House of Representatives and 12 for the Senate

Aside from executive officials and lawmakers, the 50 people to be allowed inside the venue will also include security officers as well as House and Senate staffers.

“Hindi lahat ng [miyembro ng] Gabinete ay pwede. Meron lang silang pinili na pwede, wala na ring audience,” Sotto said.

(Not all members of the Cabinet are allowed. There are only a selected few, and there will be no audience.)

Congress is currently on break and will resume for its second regular session on the President SONA on July 27.

JE