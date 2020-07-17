3.5-magnitude quake in Minglanilla shakes Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 3.5-magnitude tectonic earthquake shook Metro Cebu early Friday morning, July 17, 2020.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in an earthquake bulletin, located the epicenter of the earthquake six kilometers northeast of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, with a depth of at least 15 kilometers.

It occurred at 7:17 a.m., Phivolcs noted.

Intensity III was also reported in Lapu-Lapu City, which is located more than 40 kilometers northeast of the quake’s epicenter.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage are expected from the earthquake. /bmjo