P4.1 million worth marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P4.1 million worth of marijuana plants were uprooted and eradicated in Sitio Liki, Barangay Bayong, Balamban, Cebu on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The operation was conducted by the joint forces of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO-PDEU), Balamaban Police, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Byron Leogo, head of the CPPO-PDEU, said that they placed the area and the alleged cultivator identified as Ademar Mangitngit under surveillance for one week before the operation.

However, when the authorities arrived for the operation, the suspect was able to run and evade the arrest.

He left the at least 10,300 fully grown marijuana plants, which has an estimated value of P4,120,000.

Leogo said they continue to conduct investigation to catch the suspect and file charges for violation of Section 16 of Article II of Republic Aact 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drug act. /bmjo