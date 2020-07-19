Satisfying Cebuanos’ cravings in the Queen City of the South

CEBU, PHILIPPINES — Recognizing consumer desire for high quality and authentic food options, foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery service in Philippines, fills the gap in Cebu by bringing into their platform a variety of restaurants: Citywok, a chinese restaurant serving delicious dimsum, Itealicious Milk Tea, a milk tea shop serving flavorful and refreshing drinks, and; Oppa’s Kitchen, serving authentic korean food. Here’s a sneak peek of the sweet beginnings and rough roads they had to go through before reaching their peak.

City Wok Food House

For Mr. Rodney Co, the best part of owning a business is seeing the customers happy and satisfied. That is why, in the year 2019, he established City Wok with the goal to offer the best chinese food in order to bring smiles and satisfaction to Cebuanos. City Wok offers flavorful, colorful, and distinctly local chinese classic dishes.

“Each city should have a City Wok. We look forward to having more branches in the future so we could make more customers happy”, said Mr. Co, owner of City Wok Food House. “Everyone has a part in making a business successful — make sure to hire the right people, be open to customers’ feedback, know your suppliers, and last but not the least, make use of social media and reach out to food bloggers to promote your business”, added Mr. Co when asked about his advice to aspiring restaurateurs.

Itealicious Milk Tea

Itealicious Milk Tea owned by Mr. Yuwen Chiu started in 2018 and currently has six branches in Cebu City. His goal is to bring Taiwan’s famous milk tea taste to Filipino so he’s hoping to expand all over Cebu and to other cities in the near future.

“I believe in destiny and fortune. You can accumulate your fortune by helping people and working hard. Trust God and have the right attitude”, shared Mr. Chiu. He also shared that he’s very happy whenever he sees repeating customers and good reviews.

Oppa’s Kitchen

Mr. Kobi Choi fell in love with the city of Cebu when he was studying English back in 2013. The beautiful beaches and the warmth of the Cebuanos made him decide to live there and eventually he put up Oppa’s Kitchen in 2019 to serve affordable, healthy, and delicious Korean food that people in Cebu would love.

Mr. Choi feels blessed to have a happy and hardworking crew who helps him operate the three branches in Talisay, Talamban, and Mandaue. According to Mr. Choi, “In anything that you do, always love it. Do it with passion. When you have an idea, act on it, because a lot of people will have the same idea and it is up to you to make it a reality.”

These three business owners find foodpanda easy and convenient for both customers and restaurant partners. They are grateful to have their business online with a foodpanda as a partner, providing their restaurants the ability to serve a wider customer base with their delicious offerings.

ADVERTORIAL