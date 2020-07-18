Illegal quarry in Danao City: Cave-in kills 2
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two persons aged 13 and 22-years-old were buried under loose soil after a cave-in at their quarry site in Barangay Guinacot in Danao City at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
Roland Reyes, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the bodies of the two male victims were retrieved at 4 a.m. today, Saturday.
The two, who are yet to be identified by the police, were extracting sand in the area.
Photos below are courtesy of the Danao City BFP and CDRRMO:
