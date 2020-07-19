MetroCares: Metro Retail Stores all set for the ‘new normal’

As the Philippines welcomes the new normal, Metro Retail Stores embarks on the next phase with new and improved grocery shopping services to make every experience convenient and safe for everyone.

#MetroCares is rooted in their commitment to provide a safe and innovative environment that will reassure its customers, employees and tenant partners as they help the Filipino community adapt to the new normal starting this year.

To minimize mall traffic and observe physical distancing measures, Metro Retail Stores promotes store-wide contactless payment and additional order servicing options. Customers can opt to shop from the comfort of their homes through the Viber and Pick-up, and Click and Pick-up. Simply send orders via Call or Viber message. Pay and pick-up your orders at the preferred Metro Supermarket branch within the same day. This service is also available via phone call.

For contactless transactions, shoppers may opt to pay the groceries online and book a delivery service, such as Grab, Lalamove, or any carrier of choice, to have the items delivered to their preferred addresses at their own expense.

Additionally, Metro Retail brings a safer and more convenient way to shop for customers residing in Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Pasay and Pateros through its partnership with Pushkart.ph. Ordering groceries via www.pushkart.ph provides options for cashless transactions through PayMaya, coins.ph, Dragonpay, Mastercard and Visa, contactless transactions, and scheduled delivery services.

MRSGI has implemented stringent health and safety protocols in all of its stores, such as the wearing of face masks at all times, strict observance of 1 to 2 meters physical distancing, avoiding converging in small spaces, wearing of gloves where applicable, cashiers wearing face shields, installation of physical barriers, hourly sanitation of highly touched areas and surfaces, comprehensive disinfection of the stores before and after operating hours, and practicing proper cough etiquette and proper personal hygiene including frequent hand washing, alcohol sanitizing, avoiding touching of eyes, nose, and mouth, among others.

To observe physical distancing, customers are asked to maintain a two-meter distance from each other at all times, especially when queuing. On the escalators, everyone must have at least three steps gap in between. Use of elevators are limited to 50 percent capacity and are exclusive for persons with disability (PWDs), senior citizens, and pregnant women. Everyone inside the elevator must strictly step on the guide to keep a safety distance. Additionally, Safety Protocol Officers are available to assist inside the mall.

Metro Retail ensures that all its stores nationwide are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to opening, throughout mall hours, especially high-touch areas and surfaces, and after closing. The restrooms are sanitized ‘round the clock and hand sanitation stations are available at key areas.

Ensuring that the safety measures are properly implemented, the number of people are limited inside stores, supermarkets, and restaurants offering takeout and delivery. Customers are requested to limit activities to buying essential goods only, such as food, sanitation, and medicine.

Employees are also provided with shuttle services and acrylic shield guards, especially in cashier counters to keep them protected at all times.

Metro Retail Stores is confident to move forward to the new normal as one Metro family amid the challenging times .

Be in the loop about Metro Retail’s latest #SafetyFirstAtMetro updates. Visit www.metroretail.com.ph, follow The Metro Stores on Facebook and @themetrostores.ph on Instagram, or join The Metro Stores Viber community.

ADVERTORIAL