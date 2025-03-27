Unbeatable deals await at Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s BPO Day Promo

Ayala Malls Central Bloc is rolling out the red carpet for BPO professionals with an exciting promotional event that promises unbeatable savings and exclusive offers.

With discounts of up to 20% across numerous stores and services, this event promises to be a must-attend celebration of shopping, dining, and entertainment for BPO professionals.

The BPO Day Promo is a specially curated experience designed to honor the hardworking individuals who play a vital role in the city’s economic growth, offering a wide array of discounts and special deals spanning dining, shopping, personal care, and entertainment.

Food enthusiasts will have plenty to enjoy, with mouthwatering discounts at various restaurants and cafes. Elim Central on the Ground Floor offers 10% off all products and menu items, while Fuwari Pancake on the 2nd Floor provides 20% off regular-priced items. Inglorious Cookies, PicaBean Coffee House, and But First, Coffee present special deals, including free drink upsizes and 10% off select items. Beverage lovers can enjoy 10% off drink selections at Formosa Taiwan Milktea Shop and Tealive. New York Buffalo Brads and Treat Street Cafe are also joining the celebration with dine-in discounts and buy-one-take-one offers. And to beat the heat, The Lemon Co. is offering 10% off on all 22oz. and 1 liter drinks!

Retail therapy awaits in Ayala Malls Central Bloc with fantastic savings across various stores. Accessories and electronics shops like JN Cellshop, OJO Eyewear, and Cellcom are offering 10% off select products, while fashion and lifestyle brands such as Urbanize, Alberto, Zaxy, and Doughnut Bags provide up to 20% off on regular-priced items. Specialty retailers like CR8 Cebu and Decathlon add extra excitement with exclusive freebies, such as free gift bags and limited-edition bag tags with minimum purchases.

Relaxation and self-care take center stage with incredible deals on personal services. Lay Bare Waxing Salon is offering 20% off regular services, while David’s Salon provides a complete haircut and treatment package for just ₱699. Almario Dental is extending a 20% discount on basic procedures, and Access Direct Visa and Travel Services is giving 15% off all services, making this the perfect opportunity for professionals to treat themselves.

For those looking to try something new, unique food experiences are available with special treats and discounts. Stickylicious Foods Hub offers free items with select purchases, Tiger Manju provides a complimentary box with purchase requirements, Yoohoo gives 10% off frozen yogurt, and Wingers Unlimited rounds out the culinary offers with a 10% dine-in discount.

The BPO Day Promo is valid on March 28, 2025, with the DTI Fair Trade Permit No. R7 – Feb 262, Series of 2025. Participants are encouraged to check individual merchant terms and conditions. With discounts of up to 20% across numerous stores and services, this event promises to be a must-attend celebration of shopping, dining, and entertainment for BPO professionals, only at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.