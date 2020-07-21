LTO-7 sets up ‘textline’ to aid motorcycle owners with pending CR applications

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Motorcycle owners who wanted to check the status of their pending application for the issuance of a certificate of registration can already do so without having to visit the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

LTO-7 has set up a hotline to assist those who continue to wait for the release of their official receipts (OR) and certificates of registration (CR) from their dealers.

The new LTO-7 hotline will already be operational starting on Wednesday, July 22, and may be reached through the following numbers for “validating your motorcycle registration information.”

“Due to the numerous complaints of motorcycle owners never having received their Certificates of Registration from their dealers, LTO7 has setup a hotline to assist the owners in getting their OR/CRs,” reads the LTO-7 advisory.

Motorcycle owners are advised to send the following information:

1. Complete name;

2. Name of the Dealer/Company selling the motorcycle unit;

3. Branch where the unit was brought;

4. Sales Invoice Number (If you have a copy);

5. Date of Sale;

6. Date when the motorcycle unit was released into your custody.

“This information is necessary for us to review and validate the existence of your records. Once we have confirmed these details, we will send back a message to give you a set of instructions and other requirements to effect the printing of your Certificate of Registration,” the LTO-7 advisory said.