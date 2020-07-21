Second GSK webinar to focus on Cebuanos’ love for food

After a successful first run, the second Gabii sa Kabilin online event will focus on beloved Cebuano dishes with a webinar, titled, “Kalami, Kabaskog, Kaagi”: The Journey of the Cebuano Palate on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3 p.m.

The event will be streamed through the Gabii sa Kabilin Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/ or YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2YYG8BQ.

The webinar will feature a cooking demo of select Cebuano dishes and will highlight the history of Cebuano food from the precolonial period to the present.

The event will be hosted by Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel, featuring their very own Chef Nico. Dr. Rolando O. Borrinaga, a Historian and UP-Manila Health Sciences Professor, will also discuss the food that Ferdinand Magellan, Miguel Lopez de Legazpi and the Spanish friars tasted in Cebu.

This month’s activity will include a special children’s activity and trivia games with exciting prizes from Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel and FoodPanda. An e-certificate will be given to participants who will answer both the registration and evaluation form provided before and after the event, respectively.

Those interested may register at https://www.facebook.com/events/210866990186703/ or https://bit.ly/2Cazu4k.

Initiated by RAFI in 2007, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve Cebu’s rich culture and heritage and encourage the public to visit museums.