Backriding for couples now allowed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pillion riding, or backriding, for couples is now allowed in Cebu City provided a safety barrier is installed in the motorcycle.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, has given the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) a go-signal to allow motorcycle backriding for married couples, common-law couples, and even unmarried couples.

In the letter to the CCTO, the DILG stipulated the guidelines for back-riding policy in the city amidst the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Couples need to show identification cards when pillion riding and they need to prove that they are living in a single roof. Married couples may show their marriage certificate or any similar document.

Since Cebu City is still under the MECQ, only Authorized Personnel Outside Residence (APOR) and quarantine pass holders will be allowed to pillion ride.

Read: Backriding on non-commercial motorcycles to be allowed in Cebu province

CCTO Head Alma Casimero told CDN Digital said that the backriding policy is only applicable to individuals who need to bring their partners to work.

The policy that only one quarantine pass holder can go out from a household still remains.

“That’s why we will carefully check those who will back ride if they are really allowed to go out, if they are either a quarantine pass holder or APOR,” said Casimero.

The DILG also specifically stipulated that safety barriers should be installed on the motorcycle to prevent direct contact from the two individuals.

Casimero urged the public to follow these guidelines if they pillion ride on a motorcycle with their spouses or partners. She also urged them to stay at home if there is no need to go out.

Those caught not following the guidelines will be apprehended for violating quarantine protocol. /bmjo