With 307 new cases, CV cases hit 14K; recoveries near 6.5K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 14,000 individuals in the region, mostly coming from Cebu City, have been infected by the coronavirus disease as of July 21, 2020.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas’ (DOH-7) data released Tuesday evening, the total number of confirmed cases in the region is now at 14,209 after it logged 307 additional cases of the infection.

Of the new cases, 147 are coming from Cebu City, bringing its total confirmed cases to 8,302; Cebu province with 65 new cases, raising its tally to 2,669; Mandaue City with 45 additional infections, now totaling to 1,555; Lapu-Lapu City with 36 cases, bringing its total cases to 1,530; and Negros Oriental with 14 new cases, bringing its total to 82.

The province of Siquijor remains COVID-free.

Meanwhile, gaps are still observed between the COVID-19 data of the local government units (LGUs) and DOH-7.

In a July 21 case update, Mandaue City reported only 19 new cases bringing its total tally to 1,511 while Mayor Junard Chan of Lapu-Lapu City announced the addition of 37 new cases in his city.

Almost half of the confirmed cases in Central Visayas, or 7,052 infections, remain active.

In its recoveries log, the DOH-7 said 6,473 individuals from the region who have been infected with the virus have already recovered, 207 of these were added on Tuesday.

Cebu City, which has the highest number of cases in the region, has already logged 4,583 recoveries or 55.2 percent of its total cases. This brought down its total active cases to 3,304.

Cebu province now has 1,680 active cases after 42 new recoveries were reported. Mandaue City’s active cases count, according to the DOH-7, is at 1,017 with 19 new recoveries, while Lapu-Lapu City has 993 active cases with 17 recoveries.

Bohol province, on the other hand, logged on more recovery, bringing down its number of active cases to 24.

In the entire country, the COVID-19 case count is already at 70, 764 after the DOH logged over 1,900 new infections on Tuesday. / dcb