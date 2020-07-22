‘Investors’ ransack Kapa headquarters after arrest of founder

ALABEL, SARANGANI –– Around a hundred residents here stormed the head office of Kapa Community Ministries International Wednesday morning, a day after hearing of the arrest of its founder, Joel A. Apolinario.

Jerry Corral, caretaker of the Kapa property in Barangay Bagacay, said the people ransacked the office between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., taking whatever valuables they could like computer tables, chairs, and toilet bowls.

The Alabel office has served as Kapa’s headquarters after it relocated from Bislig, Surigao del Sur in 2017.

At the height of the Kapa operation, throngs of people line up every day and wait for hours before having the chance to transact in the Alabel office, mainly to ‘offer’ their donations-cum-investments in the hope of receiving ‘blessings’ every 20 days.

The promised ‘blessings’ or return amount to 30 percent of the investment.

Apolinario was arrested in a secluded resort in Lingig, Surigao del Sur on Tuesday morning. / LZB