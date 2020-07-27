UCMed is now a (Department of Health) DOH-accredited PCR Testing facility for COVID-19

Granted license last July 17, 2020, the University of Cebu Medical Center is among the 91 laboratory facilities certified for coronavirus testing through swab tests.

UCMed, is the first private hospital in Mandaue City and the 2nd in the Cebu province certified to provide RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 and they offer their services to in-patients and out-patients.

PCR-Test assessment at UCMed | Contributed Photo

UCMed streamlines all COVID testing by scheduled appointments done through online booking or corporate bookings. Patients will receive their official results from UCMed within 1-2 days from extraction with the option for a hard copy or a soft copy (sent hassle-free via email).

This initiative will contribute to the DOH’s laboratory capacity target of 3,500 tests per day in Cebu. Book your RT-PCR appointments today at ucmed.ph/onlineappointment/

READ MORE: PCR Testing for COVID-19 at UCMed