Derek Ramsay renews partnership with WinZir 

WinZir proudly announces the contract renewal of its esteemed brand ambassador, Derek Ramsay, reaffirming their successful partnership this February.

The celebrated actor and sports enthusiast has been the face of WinZir, embodying the brand’s commitment to delivering an exciting and responsible gaming experience in the Philippines.

Derek Ramsay’s Impact as WinZir’s Brand Ambassador

Since the start of the partnership, Derek has been instrumental in promoting WinZir’s diverse range of gaming options. He has actively engaged with fans and supported the company’s commitment to fair and secure online gaming. His contract renewal signifies another milestone in the brand’s journey as a trusted and reputable name in the gaming industry.

Contract Renewal Ceremony and Future Plans

The contract signing ceremony was attended by key WinZir executives, highlighting their unwavering belief in Derek’s influence and reputation. Fans can anticipate seeing more of Derek in upcoming campaigns, exclusive events, and special promotions that will further elevate the WinZir experience.

Shared Vision for the Future

As the company continues to expand its reach and offerings, the renewed partnership with Derek Ramsay solidifies their shared vision of providing top-notch entertainment to Filipino gaming enthusiasts. Both parties are committed to promoting responsible gaming and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all users.

WinZir’s Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction

WinZir is dedicated to innovation and constantly strives to enhance its platform and services. The company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible gaming experience and maintaining its position as a leader in the Philippine gaming industry. With Derek Ramsay as its brand ambassador, WinZir is confident that it can achieve its goals and continue to provide its customers with the highest level of entertainment and satisfaction.