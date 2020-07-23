PCR Testing for COVID-19 at UCMed

PCR-Test assessment at UCMed | Contributed Photo

If you are worried about your status and think that you are manifesting some symptoms of COVID-19, it is best for you to have yourself tested immediately. Not only will you be helping yourself but the people around you as well.

One way to do it is to try the most popular and effective testing method for coronavirus in the Philippines, the PCR or polymerase chain reaction-based test. It uses actual swabs from patients to determine the presence of coronavirus.

If you’re from Cebu, the good thing is that you don’t have to go that far to avail such service as the University of Cebu- Medical Center (UCMed) is now a DOH- Accredited PCR Testing Laboratory for COVID 19.

Step 1

The first thing that you have to do is to book online at UCMed.ph. or call 888 2165/ 0925 558 9827. You will receive an SMS confirming your appointment. Instead of visiting the hospital to book an appointment personally, this is the safest way of securing a schedule in time of pandemic to avoid the risk of getting infected.

Step 2

Make sure to arrive 15 minutes before your appointed time. You can then proceed to UCMed Medical Arts Bldg. Ground Parking Area. The testing site is a separate area from the hospital and will only accommodate PCR-tests for out-patients.

Step 3

At the registration area, the patient will fill out a Patient Info Form and pay the cashier. Rest assured that the information that you will provide on the form will remain confidential.

Step 4

After payment, you will proceed to the Triage Area for screening and to fill-out necessary forms. The nurse will do an assessment and obtain the necessary patient information.

Step 5

After all the details are gathered, go to the swabbing area for specimen collection. Nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs will be taken. The PCR-test involves inserting a 6-inch long swab into the cavity between the nose and mouth. As the body is not used to having an object in that area, expect that the experience can be moderately uncomfortable.

Step 6

You can immediately exit the premises when you’re finished. After 2-3 days from extraction, patients will receive the official results of the test from UCMed through email or you may request for a hard copy.

Book your RT-PCR appointments today at https://ucmed.ph/onlineappointment/rt-pcr/

UCMed is located at Ouano Ave., Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

For appointments and inquiries, you may contact them through these numbers: (032) 888 2165 | 09255589827