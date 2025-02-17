Residential rate down by P0.13/kWh for February to March billing

Visayan Electric’s residential consumers will enjoy a rate reduction of P0.13/kWh for the February to March billing cycle, bringing the total rate down to P11.13/kWh. This means a household consuming 200 kWh can expect savings of at least P26 on their electricity bill.

Starting in February 2025, Visayan Electric will no longer collect the Regulatory Experts Cost, resulting in a slight reduction of P0.0011 in monthly bills moving forward.

Although transmission charges have increased for the month due to ancillary services, average residential rates have been pulled down by low electricity prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where power is bought and traded. The decrease is also attributed to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) Resolution No. 18, Series of 2024, which mandates electric utilities, including Visayan Electric, to issue a one-time refund of P0.1101/kWh from previously collected but unutilized Regulatory Reset Experts Cost.

Additionally, starting in February 2025, Visayan Electric will no longer collect the Regulatory Experts Cost, resulting in a slight reduction of P0.0011 in monthly bills moving forward. Visayan Electric continues to remind consumers to be mindful of their electricity usage despite the decrease in the rates. “As we approach the warmer summer months, it’s important to practice energy conservation,” advised Visayan Electric President and COO, Raul Lucero.

“Higher temperatures often lead to increased electricity usage, especially with the extended use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and electric fans,” he added.

To help manage electricity bills, consumers are encouraged to adopt simple yet effective energy-saving practices such as unplugging appliances when not in use, using energy-efficient LED bulbs, and maximizing natural light during the day to reduce the need for artificial lighting.

By incorporating these habits, households can further reduce their electricity expenses while promoting sustainable energy use.