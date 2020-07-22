COVID-19 cases in PH climb to 72,269 ; 1,594 new infections recorded

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines climbed to 72,269 as the Department of Health (DOH) logged an additional 1,594 new infections.

The latest data from the DOH as of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, showed that of the total number of cases, 46,803 are active cases or patients still undergoing treatment.

Of the newly announced cases, 971 were recorded in the National Capital Region, 252 were from Cebu, 53 from Zamboanga Del Sur, 35 from Negros Occidental, and 26 from Rizal province.

Meanwhile, the DOH also logged 342 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of those who successfully recovered to 23,623.

Read: Cebu LGUs log more recoveries

There were also six additional deaths, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 1,843, the DOH added.

Back to MECQ?

With the virus infections in the Metro Manila showing no signs of abating, its return to a more stringent lockdown measure is possible if the number of COVID-19 cases reaches 85,000 by July 31, Malacañang said Wednesday.

“That’s a distinct possibility, although it’s a possibility that I wish would not happen because we all know that while we have to contain the disease, we also need to re-start our livelihoods ‘no,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a TV interview.

In a recently published study, experts from the University of the Philippines predict 85,000 infections and 2,000 deaths by the end of this month if the trend of new cases persists.

“We’ve come to a very crucial point where I think the economy can no longer afford to be shut down anew. But if we have to and there’s no alternative, we need to do it,” Roque added. With a report from Krissy Aguilar