Cebu LGUs log more recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local government units in Cebu province reported more recoveries than new cases on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, effectively bringing down its count of active COVID-19 cases.

Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, which is among the LGUs with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province, logged nine newly recovered patients on Wednesday. The town now has a total of 212 recoveries

Despite having recorded four new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 310, Minglanilla’s count of active cases has gone down to 79.

But it also recorded one new COVID-19 death, raising the death toll to 19.

Carcar City, also in southern Cebu, for its part, is on its third consecutive day without new COVID-19 infections. Its total number of cases remains at 91 while its active case count has gone down to 34, with five new recoveries on Wednesday.

The newly recovered patients are Patients no. 20 and 52 from Barangay Napo, Patient no. 45 from Can-asujan, Patient no. 55 from Valladolid, and Patient no. 77 from Liburon.

Of its 34 active cases, six are admitted in hospitals, 11 are under quarantine in the LGU’s isolation facilities while 17 are under home isolation.

Argao town also logged one new recovery and one new COVID-19 infection on Wednesday. The southern Cebu town now has a total of 88 confirmed cases with 65 active cases, 21 recoveries, and two deaths.

Bogo City in northern Cebu, meanwhile, logged three more recoveries this Wednesday, bringing its total recoveries to 28. The city, however, also reported two new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday

At present, the city now has a total of 50 cases with 28 recoveries, 20 active cases, and two deaths.

As of the July 21 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Cebu province has 2,669 total confirmed cases, of which 1,680 are active. There are also 843 recoveries and 143 COVID-19 related deaths. /bmjo