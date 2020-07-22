A salute to those who go the extra mile

Challenging times often bring out the best in humanity and one sees many selfless and kindhearted individuals work hand-in-hand, go the extra mile, and serve as prime examples of modern-day heroes we need today.

Ayala Center Cebu security guard Kurt Edmilao is a man of kindness and dedication who goes above and beyond for his friends and colleagues. Despite being away from loved ones during the pandemic, he takes comfort in his teammates, his second family, and makes sure they are taken cared of.

He is the only personnel who goes out of the mall during the community quarantine as his contribution to ensure the team’s health and safety. He is his team’s go-to man, waking up at dawn to secure fresh food at the market and making sure their hard-earned money gets remitted to their families.

With his efforts, his team enjoys heartwarming meals to ease being away from their homes and have peace of mind that their families receive money in time to buy their household necessities.

After he completes his morning tasks, he undergoes stringent sanitation and health checks before he reports to work. He then continues his day helping employees and shoppers who enter the mall to have a safe and convenient experience.

Edmilao’s commitment and generosity is an inspiration to his teammates, and a motivation to take the extra mile, help one another and work together as a community in the fight against COVID-19.

The region’s premier lifestyle destination salutes Kurt Edmilao and the many unsung heroes that help make a difference. It is in uncertain times that one looks to these beacons of hope and inspiration.

Ayala Center Cebu is committed to providing a clean and safe environment for shoppers. Shoppers are required to present required passes and subject themselves to temperature check prior entry. Following the directional signages and maintaining physical distance while inside is also encouraged.

For more information and updates follow Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram and join the Viber community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber.

ADVERTORIAL