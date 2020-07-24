PH’s COVID-19 caseload surges to 74,390 with 2,200 new patients logged

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country swelled to 74,390 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported additional 2,220 cases on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

According to DOH’s COVID-19 bulletin, 1,546 of the 2,220 new patients came from the National Capital Region, followed by 246 from Cebu province, 83 from Laguna, 61 from Rizal, and 48 from Cavite.

Meanwhile, 28 fatalities were added to the death toll, now at 1,871. DOH, however, clarified that most of the deaths came weeks ago and that only two deaths were recorded recently.

Recovered patients, on the other hand, rose to 24,383 after 760 patients managed to recover from the disease, DOH’s July 23 update noted.

The number of infections per day touched the 2,000-mark again after several days with a slightly lower number of cases reported.

Earlier, experts from the University of the Philippines predicted that the country’s COVID-19 cases may reach 85,000 by the end of July. It also projected the number of deaths to hit 2,000 by the end of this month.