More complainants against Lapu cemetery irregularities surface

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the exposure of “anomalies” on unauthorized and pricey burials in the already closed Lapu-Lapu City Municipal Cemetery in Sitio Tugas in Barangay Gun-ob, Mayor Junard Chan said more complaints made it to his office on the alleged irregular transactions there.

Complaints include the alleged collection of fees for “lapida” or gravestones without actually installing one on the tombs.

Quoting the complaints, Chan said months and even years have passed since the payments were made but the niches remain to have neither a gravestone nor handwritten names on it.

The mayor, however, did not identify the persons involved in the illegal transactions at the government-owned cemetery.

Last Wednesday, July 22, Chan visited the cemetery located in Barangay Gun-ob following reports that some individuals are allowing burials there even if the area has been closed for years since the city government halted to allow new burials due to lack of space.

Those who construct the “substandard” niches, Chan said, collect fees ranging from P12,000 to P25,000 from the families of the deceased.

During his visit, Chan chanced upon a group of young boys building niches on top of the old tombs.

When asked who authorized them, the boys pointed to a barangay official.

“Subo pamalandungon nga ang Kapitan sa barangay kung diin nahimutang ang maong menteryo mihatag kanila og pagtugot nga walay basbas gikan sa atoang opisina. Matod pa sa reklamante nga mihatag ang barangay og Certificate kanila nga nagtugot sa paglubong pero mi isa, wala gyuy naabot nga request sa syudad nga ang syudad man unta ang nagdumala niini,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(It is sad to note that the barangay captain allowed this to happen even without the blessings of the Office of the Mayor. A complainant said that the barangay issues a certification to allow them to bury their deceased kin, but said request never reached the city that is supposed to be the owner of the cemetery.)

Gun-ob Barangay Captain Eleonor Fontanoza, in an earlier phone interview, denied that she “authorized” the burials.

Fontanoza said the barangay only issued certifications, acknowledging that a body will be buried in the cemetery, and not burial permits as she admitted that the barangay has no authority over the cemetery.

She added that the barangay had no hand in any transaction or the collection of payment for the burials.

‘Substandard’

Despite the pricey cost, Chan said the niches being constructed in the cemetery were substandard and were posing risks to the neighboring community and those who may come to visit the graves.

“Apil sa mga reklamo ang kalidad sa ilang agi kung diin ang pantiyon walay finishing sa sulod og gawas. Kung mag-uwan, dali ra nga mogabok ang maong butanganan sa patayng lawas ug posible nga makamugna og aksidente,” Chan said.

(Complaints include the poor quality of the niches that also lacked finishing in the inside and on the outside. These niches could easily break from heavy rains and cause accidents.)

He added that residents there also complain of foul stench coming from the graveyard, supposedly escaping from the poorly made tombs.

“Anaa usab mga bukog nga nagkatag sa komon nga agianan sa mga taw nga pwedeng makadaot sa mga mobisita o bisag sa mga nagpuyo sa duol,” Chan said.

(Bones are also scattered on the walkway and this may cause harm on the cemetery visitors and even those who live nearby.)

Quoting the statements from nearby residents, Chan said there are persons who exhume the corpse laid in the cemetery and burn these at night to justify to the families that the remains of their loved ones were all decayed and that the bones can already be exhumed, freeing up space in the cemetery.

COVID-19 health protocols violation

The violations of the persons supposedly lording over the cemetery, Chan said, include burying COVID-19 mortalities there without following the protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Department of Health.

These burials did not also have permission from the City Hall.

“Base sa balaod, ang paglubong sa COVID patient kinahanglan nga i-cremate o ba kaha ibutang sa lungon nga totally sealed nga walay makagawas o makasulod nga hangin. Apan, wala kini nila sunda. Ilaha pa gyud kining pagabuhaton taliwala sa kagabhion para walay makasakop,” Chan said.

(According to guidelines on the burial of COVID patients, they are supposed to be cremated or placed in a sealed area. But this were not complied with. They do this at night so no one will see them.)

The mayor said his office will continue with the investigations on the cemetery anomalies until those involved will be sanctioned. / dcb