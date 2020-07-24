Cordova police reminds residents to be careful when swimming in the sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Police Station is reminding residents in their area of jurisdiction to be extra careful whenever going out to the beaches to swim.

This after a drowning incident on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the waters off Barangay Pilipog claimed the life of a 40-year-old resident identified by the police as Sherwin Boleto.

The body of Boleto was found at around 7:40 p.m., or around eight hours since he was last seen swimming.

According to Police Corporal Alvic Salimbot of the Cordova Police Station, the drowning incident maybe an isolated case and may be considered an accident but it should also remind the public to always take precautionary measures.

“Kung maligo dagat pareho gihapon nga ang mga bata dapat gyud naay kauban nga gulang,” said Salimbot.

(If they swim, it should be just how kids should have an adult to watch over them.)

Salimbot said the victim was a resident of the area.

Initial investigation revealed that Salimbot went swimming at around 11 a.m. to collect shellfish. Later in the day, family members started looking for him as he had yet to return from swimming and it was about to get dark.

His body was later found floating near a mangrove area of the beach.

Salimbot said that they learned that Boleto usually had seizure attacks, which they suspect happened while he was swimming. /bmjo

