Boy learning how to swim drowns in Argao  

Cebu City, Philippines—A 15-year-old boy trying to learn how to swim drowned in Argao town, southern Cebu on Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019.

According to Police Staff Saergent Alejandro Dayaganon, the desk officer of Argao Police Station, the boy drowned around 2 p.m. in an area in Sitio Baclao, Barangay Mabasa that was filled with rainwater, the depth of which was said to be more than the average height of a person.

Armocela said the mother of the victim told the police that the boy was swimming with three of his cousins when the incident happened.

Based on initial investigation, the boy was reportedly trying to learn how to swim when he accidentally slipped into the deeper area of the pool of water and drowned. His cousins immediately rushed for help and the victim was brought to the nearest hospital. But he was declared dead on arrival.

The police received the drowning report at 9 p.m. Sunday. /bmjo