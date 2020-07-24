Talisay City’s COVID-19 recoveries reach 400

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City, the component city of Cebu Province with the highest number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), has totaled more than 400 recoveries as of July 23, 2020.

In a late evening post, the Talisay City Public Information Office revealed that with the addition of 28 recoveries, the city now has a total of 419 recoveries.

The recovery rate of the city is now at 62.63 percent, with only 176 remaining active cases.

Still, the city recorded 18 new cases of the COVID-19 on Thursday, and the cases were recorded from Barangays Poblacion, Dumlog, San Roque, San Isidor, Lagtang, Lawaan I, and Mohon.

The oldest case is a 72-year-old from Barangay Lawaan I, who was swabbed on July 21, 2020. He is symptomatic.

The youngest cases is another symptomatic patient from Barangay San Isidro, a 19-year-old female who was swabbed on July 21, 2020.

Three of the 18 new cases are contacts of previous cases, while the rest were proven positive to the virus after exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

A 61-year-old female from Barangay Lagtang is the sole patient reported to be currently asymptomatic.

The city’s total COVID-19 cases is now at 669. No new death was recorded, and the death toll of the city remains at 61. /bmjo