Ship destroyed by fire poses no oil spill threat – PCG-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) said on Friday, July 24, that there are no threat of an oil spill on the waters around Catmon town in northern Cebu after a passenger ship last Thursday, July 23 caught fire there.

“There are no threats of oil spill since the oil tanks sa barko (in the ship) are contained and not affected by the fire. Initial inspection from our crew found no holes on the tanks,” said Commander Alvin Dalagea, spokesperson of PCG – 7.

Fire engulfed the roll-on-roll-off vessel M/V Filipinas Dinagat, owned and operated by Cokaliong Shipping Lines, while it was sailing towards Palompon in Leyte in the waters off Catmon around 10 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

It took firefighters from PCG and other maritime personnel in the area approximately 12 hours to place the flames under control.

Dalagea said they had yet to declare fire-out on the ship as of this posting.

“Once we can declare a fire-out, we will be towing the ship to Tayud within the vicinity of Liloan and Consolacion towns,” said Dalagea.

The PCG – 7 official said all 45 crew members of the ill-fated ship, including its captain, were accounted for. Some sustained minor injuries but were immediately sent home after they were assisted by medics.

Dalagea said they also had yet to determine the cause and the origin of the fire, adding that they were still awaiting official communications from the ship’s owner.

“We’re coordinating with the captain and other officers naman as we start gathering initial details on the incident. We’re still determining as to how much the damage cost,” he added in Cebuano.

PCG-7 also denied unofficial reports circulating that the ship’s crew allegedly hid some passengers.

Dalagea said the ship, albeit classified as a commercial passenger vessel, was operating as a roll-on-roll-off cargo at that time. He added that there were no land transportation vehicles on board and that it was only transporting several goods and supplies.

In the meantime, PCG-7 has deployed some of its personnel in the area around M/V Filipinas Dinagat to control maritime traffic there. /dbs