Earthquakes shake parts of Leyte, Northern Samar
TACLOBAN CITY — A series of earthquakes shook some parts of Leyte and Northern Samar provinces early morning Friday.
At 3:06 a.m., a magnitude 4 quake jolted the town of Mapanas in Northern Samar, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
Minutes later, at 3:50 a.m., another quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was felt in the town.
A 3.1 magnitude tremor again occurred at 5:28 a.m.
Phivolcs also recorded a separate quake in the town of Albuera in Leyte at 8:53 a.m.
Both quakes in Mapanas and Albuera did not have any aftershock or cause any damage.
LZB
