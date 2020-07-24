Earthquakes shake parts of Leyte, Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — A series of earthquakes shook some parts of Leyte and Northern Samar provinces early morning Friday.

At 3:06 a.m., a magnitude 4 quake jolted the town of Mapanas in Northern Samar, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Minutes later, at 3:50 a.m., another quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was felt in the town.

A 3.1 magnitude tremor again occurred at 5:28 a.m.

Phivolcs also recorded a separate quake in the town of Albuera in Leyte at 8:53 a.m.

Both quakes in Mapanas and Albuera did not have any aftershock or cause any damage.

LZB