Lalamove transports 70,000 masks for Cebu City’s COVID hotspots

Around 50,000 surgical and more than 15,000 reusable masks were transported from Davao City to Cebu meant for communities greatly affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The close to 70,000 essential items from Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte were sent through Cebu Port Commissioner Mike Acebedo Lopez for distribution in the Cebu City barangays identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

Transporting these essentials was made possible by Acebedo Lopez, in partnership with Lalamove, who tapped the assistance of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to help distribute the essential items to the barangays hotspots.

According to Acebedo Lopez, a relative of the Davao City mayor, Lalamove, in its commitment to empower the local community and deliver positive change, delivered the essential items after the mayor expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in Cebu City.

“These days, it is very difficult to move things around, especially in the delivery of essential items, and we are so glad Lalamove has been helping us in this regard,” he said. Apart from the delivery of the face masks, Lalamove’s social responsibility initiatives also helped CPA Commissioner Acebedo Lopez when family’s enterprise, HP Acebedo Optical Clinic, donated around 22,000 liters of alcohol around Metro Cebu.

“Lalamove helped me deliver HP Acebedo’s donation of over 22,000 liters of 70% ethyl alcohol to various areas in and around Metro Cebu.” Lalamove also helped Topline Energy, where Acebedo Lopez sits as executive vice president and a member of the board, distribute over 6,000 face shields for medical and police frontliners in Cebu.

Timely Delivery

As they continue to match businesses, providing same-day and on-demand delivery services to their clients, Lalamove’s timely delivery helped make an impact on the distribution of essential goods to the affected community.

“Every second that you lose might mean a life that has not been protected, a life that has not been saved. These are essentials meant to protect people, and the longer it takes to deliver these, the harder it’d be for us to help government contain things,” Acebedo Lopez said.

“Thank you to Lalamove for always helping us with our COVID-related deliveries. Your generosity is much appreciated,” posted Acebedo Lopez on his Facebook account.

Its social responsibility initiatives were also carried out in Manila and countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi. In an article published on their website, Blake Larson, Lalamove’s International managing director, shared that their services had put the company in a unique position to provide support for companies and communities that were greatly affected by this pandemic.

“We know that we’re stronger when we work together and [we] are happy to do our part in helping communities in need,” said Larson. “We are all struggling; but instead of retreating and feeling defeated, we can do our little bit to pitch in, and I’m very grateful that there are partners like Lalamove who are willing to help the community,” said Acebedo Lopez. /dbs