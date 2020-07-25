2,019 new COVID-19 cases in PH as total rises to 78,412

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines on Saturday logged 2,019 additional cases of coronavirus disease, raising the total tally of COVID-19 to 78,412.

Latest data from the Department of Health also showed that 1,278 more people were able to recover from the disease, increasing the total number of survivors to 25,752.

COVID-19 death toll in the country was raised to 1,897 with 20 new fatalities of the respiratory disease.

The coronavirus disease outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, Hubei province of China in late December last year.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. However, older adults and people with underlying health issues may experience more serious illnesses including pneumonia and death.

CFC