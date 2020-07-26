9 seniors, 2 others are Toledo City’s latest COVID recoveries

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 26,2020 - 09:27 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Two police trainees and a health worker were among the five new cases of the coronavirus disease in Toledo City on Saturday, July 25.

With their addition, the City Health Department already listed a total of 106 cases of the infection.

But the city in midwestern Cebu also logged 11 recoveries on the same day, nine of whom were senior citizens aged between 68 to 86-years-old.

New Cases

Toledo City’s Confirmed Case no. 102 (CC102) is a 28-year-old male police trainee from Barangay Biga. The trainee is now in Cebu City and hasn’t returned home to Toledo City since June.

Another police trainee from Barangay Daanglunsod, the city’s CC103, is 24-years-old. Just like CC102, he also remains in Cebu City.

CC104 is a 20-year-old female from Barangay Luray II. The patient experienced coughing and fever and remains under home quarantine.

A 40-year-old male health worker from barangay Poblacion is the city’s CC105. The patient experienced Influenza-like Illness, the reason why he was swabbed on July 22.

PIO said that the patient is now staying at Days Hotel while he undergoes mandatory quarantine.

Also quarantined at the same hotel is CC106, a 34-year-old male resident of Barangay DAS. He was swabbed after he had cough and fever.